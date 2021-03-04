Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $114,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $94.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

