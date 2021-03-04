Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Gartner worth $113,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Gartner by 2.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $182.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

