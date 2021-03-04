Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Dolby Laboratories worth $109,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $76,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,044 shares of company stock worth $16,451,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.