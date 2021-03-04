Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,913 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of Citizens Financial Group worth $112,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after buying an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,291,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.