Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,751,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of Henry Schein worth $117,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after purchasing an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,373,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.