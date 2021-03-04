Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 116,520 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Crown worth $104,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,601,000 after buying an additional 232,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,108,000 after buying an additional 202,515 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Crown by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.