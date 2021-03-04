Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,475,390 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,695,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,475,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of CenterPoint Energy worth $101,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,526,000 after buying an additional 6,911,983 shares during the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,345,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,303,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,178 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

NYSE CNP opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.