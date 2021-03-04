Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 158,297 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 158,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Leidos worth $115,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Leidos by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 6,679.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,739,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

LDOS stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

