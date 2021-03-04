Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 202,458 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of The J. M. Smucker worth $109,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

