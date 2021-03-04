Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 272,859 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.98% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $120,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 832.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.