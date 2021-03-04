Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,861,345 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,011,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,861,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Invesco worth $104,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Invesco by 36.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after buying an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,714,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 69,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,657,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,898,000 after buying an additional 147,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.