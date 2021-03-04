Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 403,789 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of Alliant Energy worth $105,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $58.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.