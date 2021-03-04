Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 64,376 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Domino’s Pizza worth $121,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $332.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.42. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.22 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

