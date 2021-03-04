Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,353 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Lennox International worth $109,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lennox International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII stock opened at $288.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.86. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $319.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,967 shares of company stock worth $2,524,549. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.