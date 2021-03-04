Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 90,980 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of IDEX worth $122,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in IDEX by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $199.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

