Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,756,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,538,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.