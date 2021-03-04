Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 71,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Darden Restaurants worth $118,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $138.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $141.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.76.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

