Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €34.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.50 ($34.71).

ETR G1A traded up €1.02 ($1.20) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €30.28 ($35.62). 531,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.63. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

