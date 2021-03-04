Barclays (BARC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Barclays (LON:BARC) will post its Q2 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of LON:BARC traded down GBX 3.68 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 166.66 ($2.18). 42,583,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,125,594. The company has a market cap of £28.94 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.51. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.18 ($2.24).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BARC. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.42 ($2.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

