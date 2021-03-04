Barclays Boosts Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Price Target to $26.00

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.29 million, a P/E ratio of -77.37 and a beta of 1.38. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $23.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
