Barclays Boosts Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Price Target to $26.00

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.29 million, a P/E ratio of -77.37 and a beta of 1.38. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $23.54.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

