Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

