Barclays Raises The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$63.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

DSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSG traded up C$3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$76.72. The company had a trading volume of 316,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.29. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$38.65 and a 52-week high of C$82.40.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.