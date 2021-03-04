Barclays Raises The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$63.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.
DSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.
Shares of DSG traded up C$3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$76.72. The company had a trading volume of 316,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.29. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$38.65 and a 52-week high of C$82.40.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.
