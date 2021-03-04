Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($5.00) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.91 ($3.42).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

