Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY)

Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ISDAY remained flat at $$36.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 401. Israel Discount Bank has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49.
Israel Discount Bank Company Profile
