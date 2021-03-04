Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY)

Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ISDAY remained flat at $$36.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 401. Israel Discount Bank has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

