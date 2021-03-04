Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Update

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the January 28th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,390. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 137,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $248,009.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 76,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $126,812.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 217,701 shares of company stock valued at $377,853. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

