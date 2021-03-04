Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,809. The firm has a market cap of $553.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $114,280. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.