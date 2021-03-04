Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Shares Down 9.3%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) shares traded down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 208,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 291,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Basanite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BASA)

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

