Bata (BTA) Price Down 30.9% This Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 66.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bata has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a market cap of $326,731.41 and $1,008.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00365929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.