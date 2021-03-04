Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

