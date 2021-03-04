Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 90,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

