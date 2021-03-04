Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

BHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

BHC traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.19. 90,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

