Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.
BHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.
BHC traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.19. 90,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
