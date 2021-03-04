Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYRY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BAYRY stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 299,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,363. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

