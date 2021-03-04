Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BECN. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,878 shares of company stock worth $2,928,440. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

