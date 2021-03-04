Beacon Wealthcare Inc Has $4.40 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Beacon Wealthcare Inc lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,007. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

