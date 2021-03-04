Beacon Wealthcare Inc Sells 6,371 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Beacon Wealthcare Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $36.96. 279,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,131. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company.

