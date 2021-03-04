Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $45.57 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Beam has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $45.57 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1,002.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 82,640,680 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

