Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $2.50. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 215,622 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

