BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Tops $919,111.80

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 19% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $919,111.80 and $94.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00037012 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

