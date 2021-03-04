Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,231 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $25,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 137,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 380,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of -64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

