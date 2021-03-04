Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,920 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after purchasing an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,019,000 after purchasing an additional 417,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

NYSE GD traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $167.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,753. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $169.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

