Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,697. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

