Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 269,702 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,702 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Embraer worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Embraer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Embraer by 12.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Embraer by 37.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $9.21. 145,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,439. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

