Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $24.39 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.70.

Amgen stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.95. The stock had a trading volume of 101,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,456. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

