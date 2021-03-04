Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $25.73 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,393 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

T stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,296,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

