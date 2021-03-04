Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $39.51 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,125 shares during the quarter. The Kroger comprises 2.0% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Kroger worth $39,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in The Kroger by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Kroger by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Kroger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.99. 341,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,960,588. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

