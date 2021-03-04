Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 441,921 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Portland General Electric worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after acquiring an additional 702,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 63.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,336 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,315,000 after acquiring an additional 375,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 338,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $43.26. 15,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,180. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.