Becker Capital Management Inc. Invests $9.77 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.31. 1,079,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,146,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

