Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,927. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

