Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,663,000 after buying an additional 2,548,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Citigroup by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,240,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.