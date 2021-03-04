Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.7% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $33,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $112.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

